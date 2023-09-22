M1 Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine 'soon': U.S. defence chief

The Ukrainian leader arrived in US After another wave of russian strikes, hitting cities across the country, killing at least 3 people in Kherson and wounding many in other areas. Wearing his trademark olive green military-style shirt, Zelensky said Ukraine has exactly what our soldiers need. But behind the visuals - firm handshakes across a grand cabinet table and shows of solidarity in the Oval Office - lay the fact that Zelensky's second wartime trip to the USA was far tougher than the first. This time, he spent his closed-door meetings in the U.S. Congress desperately trying to overcome growing war fatigue from Republicans. Despite the U.S. and allies’ continued ambitious efforts to bolster the Ukrainians, there are no signs of an endgame in the war. The conflict seems destined to enter an even more complicated phase in the months ahead.