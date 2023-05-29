Lukashenko was poisoned by the Kremlin, alleges Belarus opposition leader
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has fallen critically ill mysteriously following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While the cause of his declining health is yet to be identified Lukashenko's political rival has now pointed a finger at the Kremlin alleging that the leader has been poisoned. The opposition presidential candidate in Belarus, Valery Tspekalo, took to Twitter and made a number of claims about Lukashenko's condition.