26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Watch here to learn more about him.
Luigi Mangione: Who Is The Man Accused Of Killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO?
Advertisment
26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Watch here to learn more about him.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.