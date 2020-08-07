Lufthansa plans compulsory lay-offs as forecasts travel slump to 2024

Aug 07, 2020, 12.25 PM(IST)
Lufthansa put German workers on notice of compulsory lay-offs on Thursday, saying tumbling air travel and slow progress in union negotiations meant cuts were unavoidable after it lost 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) in a single quarter.