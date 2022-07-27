Lufthansa ground crew strike: Germany's flagship air carrier cancels near 1100 flights

Published: Jul 27, 2022
More than 1,000 Lufthansa flights have been cancelled on Wednesday as about 20,000 of the airline’s ground staff go on strike at airports across Germany. The strike affected tens of thousands of passengers in the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe.
