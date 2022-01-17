Low birthrate: A new headache for China

China's birth rate dropped to a record low in 2021, despite the country's efforts to increase the young population. The number of births dropped for the fifth consecutive year in 2021 and as compared with 12 million births in 2020, there were 10.62 million births last year. The 2021 rate of 7.52 births per 1,000 people was the lowest since 1949 when the National Statistics Bureau (NBS) began collating the data. Data of the population of China's 31 provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities have been analysed. It excludes foreigners and also does not include Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan.