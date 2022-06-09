Lovebirds reunite after online search, Duane met Peggy in 1954

Published: Jun 09, 2022, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After 70 years of searching for a long-lost love he left in Japan, a 91-year-old Korean War veteran finally tracked her down and reunited in a meeting earlier this week. Japanese Media, Facebook, strangers, historians help with the reunion.
Read in App