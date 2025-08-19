LOGIN
Louis Vuitton launches La Beauté, all about LV's legacy

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 23:59 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 23:59 IST
Louis Vuitton enters the world of makeup. The brand makes a new makeup line debut launching La Beauté with Pat McGrath. It has launched 55 lipsticks, luxe balms and bold shadows.

