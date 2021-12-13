Lord of the Rings: Hobbit, Sauron and Gollum makeovers in New Zealand's Hobbiton

Dec 13, 2021, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Middle-earth came to life again this week as New Zealand celebrated 20 years since the premiere of the Lord of the Rings trilogy with special screenings, costume exhibitions, and art displays.
