LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /London tube strike intensifies: When will it end?

London tube strike intensifies: When will it end?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 15:37 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 15:37 IST
London tube strike intensifies: When will it end?
London is grinding to a halt. We go inside the chaos as millions of commuters are left with no way to get to work. Why is this strike happening, and what's the real cost to the city?

Trending Topics

trending videos