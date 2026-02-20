/London Fashion Week 2026 Highlights: Pauline Dujancourt’s Collection

Published: Feb 20, 2026, 10:30 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 10:30 IST
London Fashion Week 2026 kicked off with stunning displays of creativity and innovation. Designer Pauline Dujancourt showcased her latest collection, threading bold designs and cutting-edge fashion down the runway. The event highlighted trending styles, emerging designers, and global fashion influences, making it a must-watch for industry insiders and enthusiasts alike. London Fashion Week continues to set trends and celebrate artistry, offering a glimpse into the future of fashion for 2026.