LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /London faces record capital drought, IPO fundraising hits historic low
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 18:45 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 18:45 IST
London faces record capital drought, IPO fundraising hits historic low
Videos Jul 06, 2025, 18:45 IST

London faces record capital drought, IPO fundraising hits historic low

London is experiencing a record capital drought as IPO fundraising plunges to historic lows, reflecting investor caution and economic uncertainty.

Trending Topics

trending videos