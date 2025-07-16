London debuts UK’s largest Gianni Versace retrospective at Arches London bridge

Launching July 16, 2025, the Gianni Versace Retrospective at Arches London Bridge showcases over 450 original vintage pieces—the biggest collection ever presented in the UK. Spanning 21 collections (1988–1997), the exhibit features iconic outfits worn by Princess Diana, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Elton John, and George Michael. The immersive show includes sketches, runway footage, photographs, and personal accessories, celebrating Versace’s lasting impact on fashion and pop culture