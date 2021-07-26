London court declares fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya bankrupt, Indian banks can realise debt

Jul 26, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A court in the United Kingdom has declared Indian fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya bankrupt. This paves the way for a consortium of Indian banks, led by the State Bank of India, to recover debt from loans.
Read in App