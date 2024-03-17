Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Party leaders emphasize on fair & violence free elections
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in some states...Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar detailed the schedule & emphasized on the election process for the upcoming polls during a press briefing in Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Assembly elections to be held in 4 states simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. Watch to know more!