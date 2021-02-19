Lockdown-weary Malaysians get appetite for drive-in dining

A Malaysian restaurant has started an in-car dining service for its motorist patrons as a way to serve meals amid a Covid-19 lockdown that is limiting people from going to eateries. The Southeast Asian nation is struggling with a resurgent wave of the coronavirus that has infected more than 200,000 people and killed hundreds in recent months. To curb the spread, officials came up with a lockdown with rules including banning people from eating at restaurants in mid-January, allowing only for takeaway and deliveries. Getting around this, a restaurant chain in the city of Cyberjaya just outside Kuala Lumpur came up with a plan to bring their menus and meals to waiting customers without having to leave their steering wheels.