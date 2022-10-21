Liz Truss to remain UK PM till her successor is chosen

Published: Oct 21, 2022, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Liz Truss resigned as the Prime Minister Of UK after just 45 days in office. Truss has become the shortest serving Prime Minister in British history. Truss announced that she will remain in office till a successor is chosen.
