The Department of Livestock Development (DLD) is actively monitoring and working to contain the spread of anthrax after Thailand’s first confirmed human death was reported in Don Tan district, Mukdahan province. So far, no unusual illness or death in animals has been detected in the area. The Department of Disease Control (DDC) on Thursday confirmed one anthrax-related death — a 53-year-old male patient — linked to the consumption and distribution of beef during a religious festival. A total of 247 people are currently under investigation.