Liverpool signs Japan and Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Liverpool have signed a much-needed defensive midfielder and it’s a name nobody would have seen coming at the start of the week, with the club officially announcing the arrival of Japan and Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo ahead of their Saturday fixture against Bournemouth.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos