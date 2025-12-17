LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Liverpool Crash: Liverpool Driver Jailed for Over 21 Years

Liverpool Crash: Liverpool Driver Jailed for Over 21 Years

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 08:34 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 08:34 IST
Liverpool Crash: Liverpool Driver Jailed for Over 21 Years
The driver who plowed through crowds at Liverpool's victory parade, injuring 134 supporters, has been jailed for 21 years and six months.

Trending Topics

trending videos