"I have lost shallow minded friends who have judged my game to take the game of golf and grow it. My heat shield is strong and protective. I knew I was going to face stick. I understood the model and not one person in this world I have spoken to me told me it is a stupid idea. The monopolists are trying to destroy us. We have never tried to destroy anyone. Our players should play other tours. Why cant other tours allow us to play here," said Greg Norman.