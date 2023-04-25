Lithuania's Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene speaks to WION on ties with India, China

Lithuania's Ambassador, Diana Mickeviciene has termed China's ambassador to France's comments on the sovereignty of Baltic states as "unacceptable." Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye's statement that ex-Soviet states lack the basis of sovereignty has sparked outrage in Europe, with Lithuania and other Baltic states summoning top Chinese diplomats. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Ambassador Mickeviciene said, "We really reacted with lots of concerns, you may have seen my foreign minister as well as many foreign ministers from Europe, rejecting that statement of ambassador of China in France". She also spoke about ties with India, especially in the backdrop of India opening up its first ever mission in the country.