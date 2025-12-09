/Lithuania Declares State of Emergency as Belarus Balloons Disrupt Airspace

Published: Dec 09, 2025, 23:34 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 23:34 IST
Lithuania has declared a state of emergency after a wave of balloons from Belarus repeatedly disrupted its airspace, prompting airport closures and national security concerns. The government seeks military powers to support police and border guards, while Belarus denies responsibility, calling Lithuania’s claims exaggerated. Tensions highlight ongoing regional security challenges and border disputes between the neighboring countries.