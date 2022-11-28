Lionel Messi set to play in MLS club co-owned by David Beckham: Reports

According to The Times, Messi will make a move after this year’s World Cup. Messi will be free to sign with a new club once his contract expires with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. However, he can extend the contract for another season. MLS commissioner Don Garber has also confirmed clubs in MLS have shown an interest in signing Messi. “There has been an interest in Messi. We believe a lot, however, in the formality of the rules so at the moment he is under contract and then he will decide what to do,” the MLS commissioner was quoted as saying.