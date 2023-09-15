Libya: Thousands killed, displaced in floods | Latest News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
On 10 September 2023, Storm Daniel made landfall in Libya causing severe weather conditions, including strong winds and sudden heavy rainfall affecting several areas in the country. Massive flooding has killed more than 1,000 people, with hundreds more still missing.

