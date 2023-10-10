Liberia: High stakes elections | World of Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Former football star George Weah is running for a second six-year term as Liberia's president, but he appears to have scored an own goal by failing to engage with the topic that is dominating the air waves and mood on the streets - demands to set up an economic and war crimes court. He still has an in-tray of challenges if he is re-elected.

