Robert Lewandowski became just the third player in the history of the Champions League to score 100 goals in the competition. Wion's Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.
Lewandowski Joins Messi & Ronaldo In Exclusive Club
Advertisment
Robert Lewandowski became just the third player in the history of the Champions League to score 100 goals in the competition. Wion's Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.