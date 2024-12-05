Lebanon's Hezbollah has suffered substantial military setbacks due to Israel’s operations, according to U.S. intelligence obtained by Reuters. Despite this, the U.S. warns that the Iran-backed group remains determined to rebuild its capabilities, posing a long-term threat to America and its regional allies. Recent intelligence indicates that Hezbollah has already begun recruiting new fighters amid Israel’s campaign and is exploring ways to replenish its arsenal through domestic production and material smuggling via Syria.