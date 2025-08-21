Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Lebanon to Go for 4-day School Week | GRAVITAS
Lebanon to Go for 4-day School Week | GRAVITAS
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 21, 2025, 24:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 21, 2025, 24:14 IST
In a major shift in Lebanon's public education system. The ministry of education has announced that public schools across the country will move to a 4-day school week for the upcoming academic year.
Trending Topics
Lebanon
Economics
Education
WION
trending videos
Trump-Putin Ukraine talks underway in Alaska | Seated for 'high-stakes' meet
Putin Prepares for Victory in Ukraine War as Europe Stares at New Map
Russia-Ukraine war update: Putin’s meeting promise to Zelensky | U.S. won’t send ground troops
Texas Redistricting Plan: Democrats Return to Texas, Vow to Take Redistricting Battle to Court | WION
Israel-Gaza War: Israel Strikes Gaza as Hamas Agrees to Ceasefire Proposal | GRAVITAS
Massive fireball lights up Japan’s night sky | Rare meteor stuns Kyushu, Shikoku
U.S: Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Drops to Lowest Level of His Second Term
BREAKING | Lavrov: Security Guarantees Can't Be Discussed Sans Moscow | Russia Ukraine War | WION
North Korea: Kim Jong Un kick-starts nuclear pedal | 'US-S Korea drill has nuclear element'
Serbia Protests: Protesters Torch Ruling Party Offices, Demand Early Elections | Race To Power | WION
Hurricane Erin: Category 2 Hurricane Erin Grows in Size
India: Amit Shah tables landmark bills in Lok Sabha, Shah introduces 3 bills today
BREAKING: Russian nuclear bombers roar near Alaska
Massive Whale Found Dead on Mexico Beach
North Korea Slams South Korea Leadership as Two-Faced | WION
UN Warns Of Widespread Famine In Gaza | Over 180 Deaths From Starvation Reported Since War Began
Pune twist techie rape case: friend or delivery person? Pune woman's web of lies on rape, revealed
President Trump Signals U.S. Air Support for Ukraine Security
Survivors of Nagasaki: Hibakusha Preserve the Legacy of Atomic Tragedy
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine showcases it's most powerful missile 'Flamingo'
Angelina Jolie planning an int'l move? | 'Never wanted to live in LA full-time'
Why bees are dying in US but thriving in China
India Announce 15-Man Squad for the Asia Cup in September
Saudi Arabia: A New Era for Entertainment in Saudi | Terhal Show Lights Up Riyadh
Why China's Bees Buzz While America's Fall Silent? 62% of U.S. Bees Gone
Taiwan to buy 50,000 military drones amid China threat | Major UAV push over 2 years
Bangladesh Election Commission to Announce Polls Roadmap this Week
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Endures Waves of Drone Fury, Poltava Plunged into Darkness
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia pounds Ukraine’s Sumy, Odesa under heavy drone strikes
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Chile Elections: Communist, and a Far-right Politician Lead the Field in Chile's Presidential Polls | WION
Gaza war: Israelis call for peaceful coexistence with Palestine, demand release of hostages
India: Amit Shah Tables Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2025 | WION
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli Defence Minister approves 'takeover' plan submitted by IDF chief
Israel Gaza War | U.S.: Not a Coincidence that Hamas Accepted Deal After Trump's Remark
Russia-Ukraine War: Why Putin Is Not Ready To Meet With Zelensky, And May Never Be
Mumbai Floods: IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai, More Rains Expected | GRAVITAS
India stands firm as Trump slaps 25% tariff on exports over Russia ties, BRICS role
India-China relations: Direct flights, border trade to resume | Modi-Xi Jinping hail ties
Israel Gaza War | Israel: Want Release of All Israeli Hostages Before Any Deal
Miss India universe 2025: 22-year-old Manika Vishwakarma crowned miss India universe 2025
India-China ties: BRICS unity strengthens amid US pressure
Air Canada's Flight Attendants End Strike; Operations to Gradually Resume
India hits back at China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh
Kneecap Rapper Mo Chara Faces Terror Charge Over Displaying Hezbollah Flag
Zelensky-Trump meet: behind the scenes and smiles at the White House
Gaza Food Crisis: Deadly Virus Surge in Gaza Amid War, Starvation and Israeli Blockade | GRAVITAS
Tech giant google to build 50-megawatt nuclear plant by 2030