Lebanon to Go for 4-day School Week | GRAVITAS

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 24:14 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 24:14 IST
In a major shift in Lebanon's public education system. The ministry of education has announced that public schools across the country will move to a 4-day school week for the upcoming academic year.

