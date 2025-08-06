LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah by year-end
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 12:14 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 12:14 IST
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah by year-end
Videos Aug 06, 2025, 12:14 IST

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah by year-end

Lebanon's Cabinet on Tuesday tasked the army with developing a plan to disarm Hezbollah by year-end, an unprecedented step since civil war factions gave up their weapons decades ago.

Trending Topics

trending videos