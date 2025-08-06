Live TV
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah by year-end
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 06, 2025, 12:14 IST
| Updated:
Aug 06, 2025, 12:14 IST
Videos
Aug 06, 2025, 12:14 IST
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah by year-end
Lebanon's Cabinet on Tuesday tasked the army with developing a plan to disarm Hezbollah by year-end, an unprecedented step since civil war factions gave up their weapons decades ago.
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Wion
