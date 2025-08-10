LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 17:14 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 17:14 IST
Lebanon Condemns Khamenei Advisor Remarks on Hezbollah Disarmament
Videos Aug 10, 2025, 17:14 IST

Lebanon Condemns Khamenei Advisor Remarks on Hezbollah Disarmament

Lebanon has officially condemned remarks made by a senior advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei regarding the disarmament of Hezbollah.

