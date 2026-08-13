/Leavitt to depart role at August end, calls decision bittersweet

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced she will step down from her high-profile role at the end of August, describing the choice as a "bittersweet" transition. Leavitt, the youngest person ever to hold the position at 28 years old, stated that balancing the intense, around-the-clock demands of the West Wing with raising her two young children—including a newborn daughter born in May—became increasingly difficult following her return from maternity leave.