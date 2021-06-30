Lawyer: Ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi asks Myanmar people to stay 'United'

Jun 30, 2021, 02:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi lawyers said that she asked the people of Myanmar to stay 'united' in the face of military rule. Watch this report to know more.
