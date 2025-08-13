LOGIN
Lavish 'grand marriage' weddings celebrate Comoros tradition, society

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 24:05 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 24:05 IST
It's wedding season in the Comoros Islands: A time when the diaspora returns home for the iconic Grand Marriage, a lavish, days-long celebration that marks a vital rite of passage. This centuries-old tradition blends family, faith, and festivity, bringing entire communities together in a vibrant display of Comorian culture. From traditional dances to intricate rituals, experience the grandeur and meaning of the Grand Marriage in this special glimpse into island life.

