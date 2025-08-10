Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Lava River Flows from Mount Etna | Columns of Smoke & Ash Billow in the Sky
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 10, 2025, 23:44 IST
| Updated:
Aug 10, 2025, 23:44 IST
Videos
Aug 10, 2025, 23:44 IST
Lava River Flows from Mount Etna | Columns of Smoke & Ash Billow in the Sky
Mount Etna has erupted once again, sending a dramatic river of lava down its slopes as thick columns of smoke and ash rise into the sky.
Trending Topics
#mountetna #lava #wion
trending videos
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow Carried Out Over 500 Attacks in 24 Hours in Kyiv
Russia's First Cancer Vaccine is Ready | The Global Race for Cancer Cure
Breaking: Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, two terrorists trapped
U.S. President Donald Trump Shows Azerbaijan's Aliyev 'Trump 2028' Hat
H-1b Backlash, Layoffs Threaten Future of Indian Techies in US
Atlanta shooting: Covid vaccine mistrust tied to attack?
Trump’s tariffs hit Brazil’s acai exports hard
Lebanon Condemns Khamenei Advisor Remarks on Hezbollah Disarmament
India, China & South Africa Join Russia to Fight U.S. Trade Policies
Op Mahadev: Amit Shah responds to Opposition, says Pahalgam terrorists killed during 'Op Mahadev'
Divya Deshmukh Defeats Humpy to Win FIDE Women's World Cup, Becomes Grandmaster
Israel Gaza war: Israel moves to occupy Gaza city; IDF fears for hostage safety
Israel Gaza War: Israel's military to take control of Gaza under new plan
Palestinian Activist Hathaleen Shot Dead, Hathaleen Killed After Confrontation With Israeli Settler
NSA Doval Meets Russia's First Deputy PM, Discusses Military-Technical Ties
China Floods: Torrential Rains Triggers Flooding, Landslides in Beijing; 38 Killed
Uttarakhand: Rescue & relief operations continue in flood-ravaged Uttarakhand
VIDEO: Jewish man 'ruthlessly' beaten while out with his children in Canada's Montreal
Russia-Ukraine war: European leaders urge more 'pressure' on Russia ahead of Trump-Putin meet
EU Accuses Online Giant 'Temu' Over Sale of 'Illegal' Products
Pune twist techie rape case: friend or delivery person? Pune woman's web of lies on rape, revealed
Trump opens $12.5 trillion retirement market to bitcoin
Israel expands strikes in Syria amid plans to divide country
Trump tariffs: US businesses brace for higher prices; tariff revenue soars 242% in a year
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
Nigel Farage surges in UK polls as reform UK gains momentum ahead of general election
Monster earthquake exposes Putin's secret nuclear base
Israel-Hamas war: Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal, seeks withdrawal of IDF troops
India: Torrential rains wreak havoc in Delhi-NCR | Several areas waterlogged
Pune rape horror: ‘I will come again’: Chilling details emerge in Pune rape case
Israel-Gaza War: Trump urges Netanyahu to ensure Gaza Aid | Israel must do more for Gaza aid: Vance
Iran-China Ties: Iran Eyes Chinese Satellite Navigation System | Outreach Counter U.S. Infra
Times square shooting: 17-year-old arrested for injuring 3 after verbal spat
Ivory Coast: Thousands protest against Ouattara's fourth term bid
Cuba: Massive Waterspout Forms Over Havana's Malecon
Pakistan suffers $14.4 MN loss after closing airspace to India
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Intercepts 121 Ukrainian Drones
Iran Issues Message of Support For Hezbollah As Lebanon Mulls Disarming Group
India's counterattack: Five ways New Delhi can hurt the U.S.
Iran's Proxy, the Houthis Fire 68th Missile at Israel Since March
Bangladesh to hold elections in February 2026 | Polls to be held in first week of February
Hyderabad floods: Hyderabad torrential rains triggers flood fury
AI reshapes the future of work: who’s safe, who's not?