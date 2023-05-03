Lancia PuRa HPE Concept: A preview of Lancia's all-electric future | WION Pitstop

Italian carmaker Lancia has glimpsed the future of its production cars. The brand has revealed the PuRa HPE Concept — an all-new electric sports coupé that previews the design and technology of its upcoming models. While the four-seat coupé concept is unlikely to evolve directly into a production car, it offers a good idea of what one can expect from the Lancia Ypsilon hatchback — slated for a 2024 debut in both hybrid and electric versions. Here’s a look the PuRa HPE Concept’s design and technology highlights.