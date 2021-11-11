LIVE TV
LAC standoff: India has stepped up infrastructure development at border
Nov 11, 2021, 09:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Last week, China's malicious activities at the border with India have been uncovered by Pentagon. The US department of defense has categorically said that China has built a large village in India's north eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.
