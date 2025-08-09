LA Wildfires: Rapidly Spreading Fire Prompts Thousands Of Evacuations In California

A fast-moving wildfire is tearing through the mountains north of Los Angeles, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate as flames threaten homes and critical infrastructure. Fueled by dry conditions and strong winds, the blaze has already scorched thousands of acres and prompted widespread road closures. Firefighters are battling the fire on multiple fronts, but containment remains low. Officials are urging residents in the evacuation zones to leave immediately and stay updated through local alerts.