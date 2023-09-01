LA: Rapper 50 Cents throws microphone and strikes a fan's head

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Rapper 50 Cents allegedly injured a fan during his concert. The rapper came under fire after he hit his fan in the face with a microphone during his ongoing final lap tour. But how did this happen? Watch to know more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos