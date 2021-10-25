La Palma: Volcano eruption forces evacuation of over 8,000; Spanish PM vows to speed up aid

Oct 25, 2021, 07:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The pressure is mounting on the Spanish government to speed up aid delivery at the La Palma island where volcano has been erupting for over a month now. Thousands of building have been destroyed and more residents continue to flee.
Read in App