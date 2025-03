Kylian Mbappe has matched his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's debut-season record for Real Madrid! The French superstar netted a brace in Real Madrid’s thrilling 3-2 win over Leganes, helping Los Blancos go level with Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table. Mbappe now has 33 goals in 44 games this season—the same number Ronaldo scored in his first season with the Spanish giants.