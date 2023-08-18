Kyiv's fighters older than modern Ukraine; U.S. approves sending F-16s from Denmark and Netherlands

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Ukraine is struggling to counter Russian air and artillery superiority. With depleted strength and dated aircraft, the Ukrainian air force is suffering. The Ukrainians fly soviet-era jets like Sukhois & MiGs. The country's current fleet of warplanes is older than modern Ukraine itself. Western fighters with stand-off weapons would offer an improved capability to destroy fixed Russian targets near the frontlines.

