Kyiv's fighters older than modern Ukraine; U.S. approves sending F-16s from Denmark and Netherlands
Ukraine is struggling to counter Russian air and artillery superiority. With depleted strength and dated aircraft, the Ukrainian air force is suffering. The Ukrainians fly soviet-era jets like Sukhois & MiGs. The country's current fleet of warplanes is older than modern Ukraine itself. Western fighters with stand-off weapons would offer an improved capability to destroy fixed Russian targets near the frontlines.