LIVE TV
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Russia Ukraine Crisis
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Ukraine Under Attack
US reacts to reports that India planning to take up Russian discounted oil offer
‘Struggling’ Russia deploying more reinforcements from across country into Ukraine: UK intel
Fox News veteran war-zone photographer, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine
Jumping the gun: As calls for its expulsion grow, Russia announces 'Ruxit' from Council of Europe
Jumping the gun: As calls for its expulsion grow, Russia announces 'Ruxit' from Council of Europe
Two Chinese nationals arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle infants from Ukraine
Iodine tablets for nuclear risk. Why is Europe rushing to buy this tablet?
Kyiv imposes 35-hr-long lockdown; Curfew to last till thursday 7 am
Mar 16, 2022, 09:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
The curfew comes as Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv. Ukrainian's capital city Kyiv is under lockdown; a 35 hr long curfew was imposed earlier which will last till 7 am on thursday.
Read in App