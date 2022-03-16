Kyiv imposes 35-hr-long lockdown; Curfew to last till thursday 7 am

Mar 16, 2022, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The curfew comes as Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv. Ukrainian's capital city Kyiv is under lockdown; a 35 hr long curfew was imposed earlier which will last till 7 am on thursday.
