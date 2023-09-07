Kyiv deploying too many troops in wrong places, struggling to cut off Russia in the south

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Military experts opine Ukraine’s counteroffensive woes are continuing, with recent gains a far cry from lighting successes last year. The first casualty of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was wishful thinking. Any hope that Russian troops would abandon their trenches and flee has now been left far behind on the battlefield. Here's what experts are saying on Ukraine’s woes.

