Kyiv accused of another sabotage attempt in Turkish waters

Russia has warned Ukraine that it will respond with extreme harshness to all future incursions. This came after it made fresh-sabotage allegations against Ukraine in the aftermath of a cross-border raid in Belgorod region. Meanwhile several Nations have stepped up support to keep as it faces an intensified offensive by Moscow. Russia says that it has ended an attack on its warship in Turkish Waters. Russian defense Ministry made the claim blaming it on Ukraine and said that the Russian vessel had been tasked with guarding pipeline infrastructure in Turkish Waters.