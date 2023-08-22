Kuwaiti divers clean seabed of waste, sunken vessels

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
A 25-member dive team in Kuwait has taken up the responsibility of removing various types of waste from the sea bed surrounding the West Asian nation. The deep sea cleaning efforts in Kuwait are in response to the threats due to increasing marine pollution.

