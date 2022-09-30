Kremlin: Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia part of Russia

Published: Sep 30, 2022, 12:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed decrees that paves the way for the occupied Ukrainian regions to be formally annexed into Russia. The decrees say that Putin recognized the two regions as independent territories.
Read in App