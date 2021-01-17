Kremlin critic Navalny takes off on plane to Russia despite arrest threat

Jan 17, 2021, 11.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny took off on a plane bound for Russia on Sunday, to return home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite Russian authorities' stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.
Read in App