Kremlin critic Navalny set to return to Moscow, shrugs risks of being jailed

Jan 17, 2021, 12.35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Kremlin critic Alexie Navalny is all set to return to Russia on Sunday. Navalny is returning to the country the first time since he was poisoned. Navalny also faces the risk of being jailed on his return from Germany.
