KP Oli reappointed, set to be sworn in as Nepal Prime Minister

May 14, 2021, 11:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
K P Sharma Oli is set to be sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister for the third time on Friday, a day after he was reappointed to the post as the Opposition parties failed to secure majority seats in Parliament to form a new government.
